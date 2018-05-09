Businesses Continue to Support Wicomico County Board of Education Budget Requests

More people in Wicomico County are trying to get the county to increase funding for public education. Businesses are now encouraging council members find a way to give the school board the money they're asking for.
A letter was sent out yesterday by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce that urged businesses and community leaders to step up and invest in pubic education.
