Muddy Guidelines Not Helping Crab Sellers, Food Stamp Buyers

For Lindy's Seafood owner, Aubrey Vincent, selling seafood can be very confusing.

Vincent says when it comes to selling seafood to those on food stamps, she's often forced to turn to the USDA website. Last year, the USDA issued a video attempting to clarify what retailers like Lindy's can sell to those on the SNAP program. Typically, food stamps cannot be used for prepared, hot meals. That means things like steamed crabs don't qualify. Alive or raw crabs do.