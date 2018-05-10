UMES Requesting to Rescind Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

Roughly three weeks after Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting women, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and two other university in Maryland are sending in requests to the University System of Maryland to rescind Cosby's honorary degree.
Cosby was initially given the honorary degree back in 1998, when he spoke at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's commencement ceremony at the Wicomico Civic Center.
