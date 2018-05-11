Friends Remember Berlin Hit-And-Run Victim

Bond has been denied for the man accused of a hit-and-run death in Worcester County. It's been almost a week since 38-year-old Eduardo Madrid was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle back from work in Berlin. His friends and co-workers say that things haven't been the same at Plaza Tapatia of Berlin since last Sunday.
