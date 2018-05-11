Delaware Becomes First State to Fully Ban Child Marriage

Delaware has become the first state in the nation to completely ban marriage for anyone under 18.
Democratic Gov. John Carney on Wednesday signed into law the measure that makes it illegal for minors to get married, even if their parents approve.
Previously, anyone could get married in the state at any age with a judge's approval.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices