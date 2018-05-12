Ocean City Boardwalk Performers Win Case Against Town Ordinance

Ocean City boardwalk performers are getting some freedom this summer, after previously enforced regulations were mostly abolished. All thanks to a victory in federal court. Eleven people filed suit against the town for an ordinance they say went against their First Amendment rights. Ocean City's Mayor Rick Meehan says the town is planning to honor all of the lifted restrictions this summer. WBOC's Brooke Reese reports.
