White House Under Fire After Aide Allegedly Mocks John McCain

The White House is currently under fire after a White House aide reportedly made a remark about ailing U.S. Senator John McCain. The former Republican presidential nominee, now eighty-one, is home in Arizona fighting a deadly form of brain cancer. He made news this week, speaking out against President Trump's nominee to run the CIA, and was allegedly mocked at a White House meeting. Errol Barnett reports from the White House.
