Sussex County Mother Extra Thankful to Celebrate Mother's Day

One Sussex County mother is extremely grateful for Mother's Day this year. Christina Bailey of Bridgeville says her one-year-old son Evan was dead for ten minutes before doctors brought him back to life. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, Bailey says it's a miracle that she can celebrate this special day.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices