Sussex County Mother Extra Thankful to Celebrate Mother's Day

One Sussex County mother is extremely grateful for Mother's Day this year. Christina Bailey of Bridgeville says her one-year-old son Evan was dead for ten minutes before doctors brought him back to life. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, Bailey says it's a miracle that she can celebrate this special day.

