When working out, it can sometimes be hard to find the motivation to continue. But, what about adding a four-legged friend into the mix? Today, DelmarvaLife’s Sydney Whitfield is joined by Carin Langen of Right Balance Studios in Lewes to learn about Puppies and Pilates classes where adoptable puppies join in to add some fun to the workout session and the cost is donated to Brandywine Valley SPCA.