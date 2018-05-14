Bavarian Bakery - Mother's Day Treats

If your mother has a sweet tooth and you don’t want to try your hand at pancakes like Sydney and Corey did on yesterday’s show, leave the baking to the pros. DelmarvaLife’s Sydney Whitfield travels to Bavarian Bakery and Deli in Dover to take a look at some of the sweet treats they have for the perfect gesture to show your love.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices