Hedera - "Rainy Days"

It wouldn’t be Friday here on DelmarvaLife without some sweet tunes to welcome us into the weekend. Today, we welcome Hedera to the Mid South Audio stage! The band of five friends share with us where they get their influence from and where they hope to see themselves in five years. Be sure to tune in to jam out with us!
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices