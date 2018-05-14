PRMC Wagner Wellness Van

We all know the importance of going in to get screened for certain types of illnesses. But, sometimes it can be hard to find the time to get them done. Peninsula Regional Medical Center is making it easier than ever to get them done with their Wagner Wellness Van. DelmarvaLife’s Sydney Whitfield caught up with the van in Salisbury to learn more about the services they provide.
