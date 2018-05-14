Stroke Awareness Month, PRMC - Stroke Symptoms and Early Prevention

May is stroke awareness month. Dr. Richard Bird, a neurologist at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, provides information on the preventative killer. He informs us of symptoms of a stroke, the importance of early prevention, and who is at risk for the killer that will account for 140,000 deaths this year alone.
