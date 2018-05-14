Hurricane Preparedness with WBOC's Dan Satterfield

With hurricane season fast approaching, it’s important to be prepared for whatever happens. David Shipley, director of emergency services in Wicomico County, and WBOC’s chief meteorologist, Dan Satterfield, join Jimmy and Lisa to talk about predictions for the upcoming season, tools to help in preparing, and the importance of an emergency kit.
