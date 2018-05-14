Supreme Court Decision May End Delaware's Advantage on Sports Betting

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Monday to strike down a federal ban on sports betting may end up expanding Delaware's offerings on sports wagers but it also challenges the state's east coast monopoly on sports betting.
The court ruled against the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.
