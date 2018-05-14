Andean Bear Immortalized at the Salisbury Zoo

A mound of clay, now being brought to life at the Salisbury Zoo. Artist and sculptor, David Turner, is the mastermind behind the new piece that will honor Gritto, the Andean bear who died in 2015.
Gritto lived at the Salisbury Zoo since 2003 and is described by zoo employees as an inherently sweet bear.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices