Still No Crab Pickers, Watermen from Other Counties Worry

As the shiny, silver tables inside places like Russell Hall Seafood in Hooper's Island lie waiting, so do watermen in other Eastern Shore counties.
After a record number of H2-B worker visa applications filed this year, the US Department of Homeland Security turned to a lottery system, leaving many Hooper's Island crab houses empty.
