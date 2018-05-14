Still No Crab Pickers, Watermen from Other Counties Worry - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Still No Crab Pickers, Watermen from Other Counties Worry

As the shiny, silver tables inside places like Russell Hall Seafood in Hooper's Island lie waiting, so do watermen in other Eastern Shore counties.

After a record number of H2-B worker visa applications filed this year, the US Department of Homeland Security turned to a lottery system, leaving many Hooper's Island crab houses empty.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices