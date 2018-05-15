If you can’t make the Preakness this weekend, you’ll still have a chance to don your favorite hat and get in on some horse-racing fun – all to support a great cause. Co-Chair, Alan Merritt-Hyle, and Community and Media Relations Coordinator with Coastal Hospice, Kat Gunby, tells us all about the Hats for Hospice Preakness Party.
