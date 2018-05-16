Delmarva Dental Services - Invisalign Testimonies

Last month, we took a trip to Delmarva Dental Services to learn more about invisalign aligner trays and how they work to straighten your teeth. Today, we meet patients using this treatment to change their smile. With three different concerns, we hear from Dr. Leigh Auchey of DDS to see how the treatment was customized to fit each person’s concerns and how they feel after receiving treatment.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices