Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services Pirate Party

Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services is hosting their 10th annual Pirate Party in support of the many different programs they offer from counseling to youth programs. Brigitte Southworth and Joe Kendall join us to give details on the event as well as WYFCS and the need for the services they provide. WYFCS’ 10th annual Pirate Party will take place this Friday, May 18th from 6 – 9 PM on the docks at Sunset Grille in West Ocean City.