Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School - Stay Fit And Focused At The End Of The Year

With the closing of school for Summer fast approaching, many students have already begun checking out and looking forward to the upcoming break. But, with final projects, tests, and papers, it’s important to keep your kids on track as they finish up the year. John Haskell, physical education teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, joins us to inform of ways to keep children fit and focused this time of the year and how parents can help.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices