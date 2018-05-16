Sussex Tech Receives Major Community Service Honor, Headed for National Competition

For the first time ever, Sussex Tech has been named the Delaware State Winner for the Annual Students in Action National Competition.
That means the school will represent the State of Delaware at the Jefferson Awards National Ceremony event this summer, which recognizes outstanding community achievement.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices