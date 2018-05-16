Travels With Charlie: Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Travels With Charlie: Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway is a scenic, self-guided driving tour that winds for 125 miles through Maryland's Eastern Shore. It helps people to discover 30 designated sites in Caroline and Dorchester counties. WBOC's Charles Paparella gives us a taste of the sights and sounds of that tour.

