The Delaware Wild Lands is home to thousands of acres of swamps, and beautiful, natural habitats. That is why it is so important to protect it. That is the whole idea behind the 3rd Annual Baldcypress Bluegrass Festival. Here to tell us about it is the Conservation Program Manager Of Delaware Wild Lands, Brenna Ness, and Development And Marketing Manager, Wendy Scott.
