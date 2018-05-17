AARP Maryland - Healthy Working Families Act

There’s a new Maryland law called the “Healthy Working Families Act". The act allows workers to earn paid or unpaid sick and safe leave, giving them an opportunity to take care of themselves and their family – without fear of losing their pay or jobs. We’re talking to the Director of Advocacy with AARP Maryland, Tammy Bresnahan, to explain more about this law and how it may impact you.
