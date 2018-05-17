Community Behavioral Health - How Our Lifestyles Directly Affect Our Mental Health

Mental Illnesses are real health issues. Like other health issues, treatment can range from cognitive therapy to hospitalization. Sometimes those issues stem from unhealthy habits in our lifestyles. We’re sitting down with Dr. Suni Jani of Community Behavioral Health to learn about how our lifestyles directly affect our mental health. We’re also discussing mental health treatment.
