East Coast National EMS Memorial Bike Ride Rolls Through Delaware

Last weekend, people from across the country kicked off a major trip along the East Cost to honor first responders who have died in the line of duty as part of the East Coast National EMS Memorial Bike Ride.
More than 120 riders and support team members arrived in Delaware Thursday morning via the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices