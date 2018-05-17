Sanborn Maps Could Reveal Buried Treasures

Communications Liaison, Bob Rager says crews with the Maryland State Highway will be turning to Sanborn maps to get an idea of what might lie underneath. According to the Sanborn Map Company, there's over a million copies illustrating over 12,000 cities. The Dorchester County Historical Society has an original of Cambridge.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices