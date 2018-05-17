Maryland State Highway Responds to Median Fence Critics

Maryland officials are responding tonight to criticism of Ocean City's new median fence. They argue once the project is complete, people will no longer be able to crawl underneath on Coastal Highway.
SHA says once they add landscaping , people will have a very difficult time getting under the fence.
People say Ocean City and Salisbury should switch fences.
