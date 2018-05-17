Hebron Horses Owner's Court Case Open

It's been two months since WBOC made the shocking discovery of dozens of horses found in deplorable conditions on a Wicomico County farm. The Wicomico County Humane Society confirmed all the horses have since been removed from the Cherry Walk Rd. farm.
Since the discovery in March, the horses have been rounded up and taken to various rescues on Delmarva. Some horses even went as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
