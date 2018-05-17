Judge Denies CBS Restraining Order Against Major Shareholder

Most of CBS Corp.'s board on Thursday approved a special dividend that could enable the company to break free from its controlling shareholder, but the power struggle's outcome still hinges on an ongoing legal battle. National Amusement Inc., currently CBS's majority shareholder, would have its voting stake reduced from 79 percent to 17 percent if the dividend is issued.
