Hunter Hudson Memorial Scholarship Ride, June 2

Hunter Hudson is an example of a young person on Delmarva who has unfortunately lost their life too soon. While Hunter’s family holds on to the good times, they’re also using his story to help others by creating a scholarship fund in his honor. There is also a motorcycle ride to raise funds for the scholarship.
