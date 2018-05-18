The Parker Group & Habitat For Humanity

Dustin And Rachel Parker, with the Parker Group at Linda Vista and the Executive Director of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Kevin Gilmore are here to tell us about their latest collaboration! They’ve partnered together to expand Habitat for Humanity‘s mission to give back. Throughout the year, The Parker Group will donate a portion of the proceeds from every home sold to Habitat for Humanity.
