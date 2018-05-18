Rain Across Delmarva Inconveniencing Farmers, Killing Crops

On the CH Gannon & Sons Farm in Easton, farmer Greg Gannon says, "It just comes at a bad time for the maturing wheat and barley as well as the corn and soybeans and other crops, which are just starting out."

Gannon says it's not the rain itself, but what it brings. He says pooling water will drown newly planted crops. And for things that have already started to grow, like wheat, it's not pooling water that will get them, but disease from the humidity.