Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Wicomico County

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly car crash Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of White Lowe Road and Route 50 shortly before 3 p.m. According to MSP, Maria Theresia Ellis, 77 of Ocean City, was driving on White Lowe Road when her car failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she turned onto Route 50. Police said Ellis's car was hit in a T-bone like manner by Garrett Adrian Pusey, 20 of Mardela Springs.