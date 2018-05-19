Retired Maryland State Employees Frustrated with Discontinued Medicare Benefit

Those who've retired from jobs with the state of Maryland have recently learned that starting on January 1, 2019 they will no longer get prescription drug coverage with their state health plan. But before then, MAC Inc. is advising those retirees over the age of 65 to enroll in a Medicare Part D plan at their own cost. As WBOC's Brooke Reese reports, a lot of people are very frustrated over this news.
