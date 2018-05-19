Millsboro Boy Arrested for Making Bomb Threat During a Middle School Dance

Delaware State Police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he made several calls to 911 claiming there was a bomb at Millsboro Middle School. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the middle school located on East State Street while the school was hosting its 8th grade formal dance.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices