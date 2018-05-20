New York Times Reports Allegations that Donald Trump, Jr. Met with Group who Offered to Help Father Win Election

The New York Times is reporting that three months before the 2016 election, Donald Trump, Jr. allegedly met with an emissary for two Arab princes, as well as an Israeli social media specialist. The Times reports that the emissary said the princes would do what they could to help the elder Trump win the election. They also reported the social media specialist offered a multimillion dollar proposal to run a social media manipulation campaign.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices