Fallen Officer Gets Escort Home

Despite the rainy weather we saw on Saturday, a fallen officer was still given a special escort home. Many fire and police departments from across Wicomico County gathered at the county line in Mardela Spring to escort Deputy Steven Ray's body back home from the medical examiner's office in Baltimore.
