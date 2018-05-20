Woman in Critical Condition After Fire in Smyrna

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire at her home Sunday afternoon. According to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out on the 500 block of West Commerce Street around 1 p.m According to the Fire Marshal's office, the fire originated in a second floor bedroom when the victim attempted to light a cigarette while on oxygen.
