Hawaiian Lava Reaches Sea, Causes New Concern

Lava from the active fissures from the Kilauea volcano eruption has completed a nearly four-mile crawl to the coast. As the lava pours into the water, officials are now issuing new warnings about "laze," a steam-like substance that rises from the ocean as it comes in contact with the lava flow. This sends hydrochloric acid and tiny glass particles into the air.
