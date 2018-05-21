Do you walk your dog, or does your dog walk you? Today, we’re getting a lesson with Karen Cottingham and Ginny Rosenkranz with the Salisbury Kennel Club; and their dogs, Terry the Golden Retriever, and Penny the Sussex Spanielon. They’re teaching us how to walk your dog on a leash, so Fido isn’t pulling you all over town
