Over Three Dozen Rabbits Rescued in Caroline County, Looking for Homes

Fans were blowing inside a warehouse near the Caroline County Humane Society, keeping furry ears and bodies cool.
But for the bunnies inside, it wasn't always this way. Weeks back, the rabbits were found squirreled underneath a gazebo in Denton. The owners didn't know it then, but the rabbits were not wild, but abandoned pets.
