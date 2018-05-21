Over Three Dozen Rabbits Rescued in Caroline County, Looking for - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Over Three Dozen Rabbits Rescued in Caroline County, Looking for Homes

Fans were blowing inside a warehouse near the Caroline County Humane Society, keeping furry ears and bodies cool.

But for the bunnies inside, it wasn't always this way. Weeks back, the rabbits were found squirreled underneath a gazebo in Denton. The owners didn't know it then, but the rabbits were not wild, but abandoned pets.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices