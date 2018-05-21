Orbital ATK Launches Space Station Supplies from Wallops Island

One of NASA's prime shippers, Orbital ATK, has launched a fresh load of supplies to the International Space Station.
The Antares rocket blasted off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility before dawn Monday, treating early risers along the East Coast to a cosmic light show, at least where skies were clear.
