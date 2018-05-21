Lingering Rain Water Remains Issue for Delmarva Farmers

After days of rainfall hit Delmarva last week, many farmers on the peninsula are waiting for pools of water to evaporate from fields on their properties.
Charles Wright IV with Cornerstone Farm Inc. in Mardela Springs said enough water has pooled on top of fields to delay the planting of soybean crops and will also require some corn to be re-planted after things dry out.
