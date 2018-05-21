Damages From Rain Still Causing Problems for Homeowners Across Peninsula

The sun may have been back out shining Monday afternoon, but the aftermath from Friday and Saturday's rain is still being felt peninsula wide. And a lot of those problems center around people's homes. From leaking roofs, to flooded crawl spaces, water restoration crews are out helping folks with drainage and water related issues.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices