OC Tourism - Summer in Ocean City

Traditionally, the first day of summer is around June 20th. However, this year in Ocean City, Memorial Day will mark the first day of summer. We caught up with Mayor Rick Meehan to learn about a new tradition he’s starting in Ocean City. DelmarvaLife’s Sydney Whitfield talks with a few other people on the Ocean City Boardwalk to learn about what some of their summer traditions are.
