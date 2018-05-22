There’s a group on Delmarva that is using the color pink and turning it into a fun way to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. They’re having a flamingo tea party! Sarah Lopatofsky and Nicole Nieberding, cadets with Girl Scout Troop 581, stop by the studio to have a tea party with Jimmy and tell us all about the upcoming event. The Pink Flamingo Tea Party at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury, Md. is on May 26 at Noon.