We’re learning about an incredible effort to empower women in Afghanistan in an unconventional way by starting the first female mountain climbing team in that country. Brenda Stewart of Milford, Del. is one of many who is leading the charge. She stops by the studio to tell us all about “Ascend: Leadership Through Athletics.” They are holding a fundraiser on June 4 at Lefty’s Alley and Eats in Lewes, Del.