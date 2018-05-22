Delaware Senate Bill Aims to Beef Up School Security

A new Senate bill seeks to create a $65 million fund to help public and charter schools in Delaware pay for school safety capital projects.
Under Senate Bill 215, schools could apply for money to help pay for the installation of bullet resistant glass or film, screening of individuals or containers and packages that enter school buildings, and the installation of key card entrances and video cameras.
